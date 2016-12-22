Aquarius Daily Horoscope
Your mind is very active today. You are full of ideas and inspiration. You will be constantly coming up with new plans which you will be able to plan and execute very easily. Your only problem today will be that you may feel overwhelmed by the flood of new ideas that will constantly fill your mind. You are also likely to inspire others around you to a higher level of activity.
Aquarius Health & Wellness Horoscope
You need to be humble to endear yourself to your friends. You may have assumed an arrogant attitude without even being aware of it. So, this is the best time to start analyzing your past activities rather than criticising others. It is a rare opportunity of introspection for you and you should take full advantage of this reflective mood to get closer to yourself.
Aquarius Love & Relationship Horoscope
You are feeling especially sanguine and diplomatic today. Hence, you will be able to handle any situation that arises in your family or your relationship today. Your partner may be misinformed about you or may come out with a grudge from long ago. You will be able to deal with this easily in a sympathetic manner which will actually strengthen your relationship.
Aquarius Career & Money Horoscope
Lately, your expenses were consistently exceeding your income, but from today you will see a distinct and welcome change. Fortune at last seems to smile upon you as your expenses taper off and your income shows signs of improvements. However, you need to be cautious and slow. Needless haste at this time can put your finances into serious trouble.