Today's Cancer Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Cancer Daily Horoscope Give voice to your frank opinions but do not raise your voice. Focus on what needs to be perfected to bring a change rather than trying to wipe off the old dirt! Better option at this point of time is to avoid conflicts with people you live with rather than trying to deal with them. Monthly Cancer horoscope → Cancer Health & Wellness Horoscope You are trying to extricate yourself from a certain situation, which only seems to get worse every time you try to get out of it. This does not mean that you should punish yourself by forgetting about the gym or your daily dietary intake. Expect less from yourself-do not strive for being perfect every time and leave things on Almighty for the time being. Cancer Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope You need to take off the rose coloured glasses when you examine your current relationship and take the necessary drastic step. Do not drag a relationship just because it is meant to be or due to social pressure. Examine whether it is making you happy, and if it is not doing so, then this is the right time to dump it. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Cancer Career & Money Horoscope Those who are involved in service sectors can expect a hike in their income. However if it does not happen then you can give voice to your frank opinion and you will be heard for sure. The workload may mount up in the mid of the day which will hopefully subside by the end of the day. You can enroll yourself in an insurance policy for a more secure future.ﾠﾠﾠﾠﾠ

