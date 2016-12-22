Capricorn Daily Horoscope
Your mood is both playful and dramatic today and you are going to be attracted to all things beautiful. This may lead to some unplanned and unnecessary expenditure. All your pursuits today will have an aesthetic touch. You may also go for some beauty treatment. You are going to be in a jovial mood all day and this will create conviviality in your workplace as well.
Capricorn Health & Wellness Horoscope
Someone is going to inspire you to a higher level of physical fitness today. You know on an intellectual level that you need to improve your fitness, but you have been dragging your feet. Today, you will come across someone who may not be physically in a superb shape, but who will inspire you to improve your health. You will start a new diet or new exercise pattern today.
Capricorn Love & Relationship Horoscope
Watch out for your temper. You may lash it out on someone close to you. Partner may get hurt with your temper. Try explaining your partner that it was the outburst of some feelings that were ignored in past. Wear blue in some part of your clothing. Try controlling your emotions and if uncontrollable, watch the intensity at least.
Capricorn Career & Money Horoscope
Your mannerisms are well placed today. Use them for your gain. Meet people and strike conversation. Maintain a positive body language. It is quite possible that a new opportunity will sprout from there. This is a good week to start a new project. Remember your organization skills and keep yourself clutter free. At the end of the month, an unexpected gain is possible.