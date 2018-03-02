Today's Gemini Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Gemini sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Gemini today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope This is the time to put in your best efforts in what you believe and very soon you will reap rich rewards. You have been playing with a few ideas recently. You now need to execute them and this will require all your attention. Though it is going to be a busy time, the rewards will come soon and will exceed your expectations. Monthly Gemini horoscope → Gemini Health & Wellness Horoscope The end of the day may be a bit challenging for you! But with spiritual exercises like yoga, meditation, tai chi you can overcome every obstacle which averts you from attaining a good health! If problems arise do not be ignorant to them, rush to your nearest medical professional and request them to treat you with mild medicines. Gemini Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope The planetary positions may have resulted in turmoil at the relationship front yesterday, but today, things are likely to settle down. You will be in a calmer frame of mind and will be able to bring about reconciliation even though the relationship is probably going to be strained after the row yesterday. It is the time to renew your love and commitment towards each other. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Gemini Career & Money Horoscope If you have applied for a job, check with the company. You may receive some good news regarding your job. A promotion or an increment is on the cards today. It is an auspicious day for any kind of investment. If you have been planning for buying a property like house, day is favorable for you and you may cut a good deal.

To unfold what lies further ahead, take a look at your Gemini weekly and Gemini monthly horoscope. To read Gemini horoscope in Hindi, see Mithun rashifal today.

Gemini daily horoscope highlighting your day in general, love & romantic magnetism, career & wealth potentials, health and wellness for Gemini today etc...

Horoscope for other zodiac signs

Back to horoscope main page →