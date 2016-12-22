Gemini Daily Horoscope
You are at your creative best. Decipher the meaning of your imagination. It will bring luck and happiness. Let your mind rule your heart. You look for a logical output. Channelize your energy just a bit to unleash the hidden gold. Today is a good day to think of investments of any kind. Let yourself go loose a bit not getting over cautious.
Gemini Health & Wellness Horoscope
You need to be extra careful about what you eat today. Stomach problems and indigestion are common, but in some cases, they may develop into something more serious. Avoid junk foods, deep fried foods and sugary snacks. Those with chronic health conditions may experience an acute attack if proper precaution is not taken. Light exercise or rest is indicated for today.
Gemini Love & Relationship Horoscope
The time is right for romance. You need to show your partner that you do not take him / her or the relationship for granted. This is the right time to go that extra mile and spoil your partner and your relationship can reach a new high with only a romantic and intimate dinner or a thoughtful gesture or gift.
Gemini Career & Money Horoscope
Today you will develop better relationships with colleagues and clients. So it is a good day to explore onto something new which requires influential prowess. However those who are in ill health may resume work from home. This will improve your quality of work unexpectedly. You are cutting down on timings you waste in commuting.