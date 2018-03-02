Today's Leo Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, you need to realize that being a prisoner of the past is not going to help you in any way. You need to learn your lesson from the past, but then you will have to let it go. If you can realize this, you can take a giant step towards solving the major problems that you have been facing in your life. Monthly Leo horoscope → Leo Health & Wellness Horoscope You have charming features and you just need to polish yourself! Go for a massage which will impart radiance to your skin, go for a haircut or get your nails done or you can even lie like an immortal in a tub loaded with petals. Indulge yourself in healthy pleasures and do not question yourself over it! It is a healthy indulgence so you deserve it! Leo Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope Love, relationship and family take up your attention now. You are going to spend some quality time with your children today. You will be reminded of what are the most important things in your life and this will help you to finalize a decision which was puzzling you for quite some time now. The quality time with your family will also help to relieve the stress that has been accumulating in your mind. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Leo Career & Money Horoscope A number of minor problems may arise at work today which prevent you from doing your work in peace. You need a large dose of patience today, especially when it comes to dealing with a subordinate. Do not give in to temper. Instead, you need to deal with him intelligently so as not to affect the morale of the entire group.

