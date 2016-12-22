Leo Daily Horoscope Today, you are likely to discover a new and untapped source of power within you. You will realize that you neither need nor are likely to get any external help in dealing with the problems that you have been facing. You can easily tackle all of them yourself and there is actually a fountain of strength within you that you can rely on. Leo Health & Wellness Horoscope You are demoralized due to certain happenings which are constantly disturbing you and you just cannot concentrate on your work. In order to maintain a better focus try to write down the tasks you have performed each day while you are awake. And also pen down the tasks you want to finish off the next day. Leo Love & Relationship Horoscope Fun and games are on the cards today. Stop analyzing your relationships and go out for some much needed dose of relaxation. Attend a dance or a light-hearted movie. The day is perfect for partying and quick repartee. You are likely to sparkle in company and dazzle your loved one or a prospective partner with your charm and wit. Leo Career & Money Horoscope You have spent somewhat more than what you are accustomed to in the last few days. Today, a mood of caution will descend upon you. You will tighten up your budget and emphasize savings ﾖ a marked shift in approach of the last few days. However, you need to actively work at getting rid of the groundless fear that all your money will run out.

