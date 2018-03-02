Today's Libra Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Libra sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Libra today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today you need to move out of your comfort zone. Be aware that sticking too much to the conventional can actually land you into a rut. This will give you a sense of truly living your life rather than just going through the motions. The first step may appear to be scary but if you can step out, this can prove to be a turning point in your life. Monthly Libra horoscope → Libra Health & Wellness Horoscope You have been out of shape since long. But not being able to do exercises for few days does not mean that you will never be able to do it! There is some one around you who is spreading negative vibes and that is what is affecting you badly! Give some time to your relations and meanwhile use your energy for your good. Libra Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope The day is especially favourable for single persons who are likely to meet someone special today who will figure prominently in your future life. If you are already in a relationship, you may get an indication today whether you are in it for the long haul or not. You are likely to take a step towards a serious relationship today. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Libra Career & Money Horoscope You may be trying to communicate smoothly but few people will not let you and a dramatic scene may arise at the workplace due to their interference. Your viewpoint will be regarded against the benefit of organization. So better take a back seat and let others get backfired. Focus on your personal development in the meanwhile.

To unfold what lies further ahead, take a look at your Libra weekly and Libra monthly horoscope. To read Libra horoscope in Hindi, see Tula rashifal today.

Libra daily horoscope highlighting your day in general, love & romantic magnetism, career & wealth potentials, health and wellness for Libra today etc...

Horoscope for other zodiac signs

Back to horoscope main page →