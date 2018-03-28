Today's Libra Horoscope - Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Libra Daily Horoscope
It is a great day for you. Your efforts may be rewarded in terms of cash. You will be inclined towards buying the best of the utilities for your dear ones! Just be careful of not exhausting out the entire amount without saving some of it! You may spend most cherish able moments with your partner today as the encounter will be quite passionate.
Libra Health & Wellness Horoscope
You have a busy schedule but do not forget to squeeze your exercise into it! Take on a new machine in the gym. You may also join karate or martial arts techniques for fitness as well as protection! If you are going for learning any new form like martial arts then stop your regular gym exercise and resume after the martial arts classes are over.ﾠﾠ
Libra Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope
Minor tiffs may happen today with your partner. Try not to get irritable or into any arguments though they seem inevitable. Issues may easily get blown out of proportion. Avoid confrontations today.ﾠ You need to pay special attention to your children and spend quality time with them. It is better to go for family activities today rather than any romantic plans.
Libra Career & Money Horoscope
The day is going to be demanding and you have to follow a strict regulation and out in lot of hard work. But, this will help to build a sound base for your future plans. The hard work that you do today will bear fruit in the distant future. You are likely to take on responsibilities on behalf of a colleague as well.