Today's Sagittarius Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Sagittarius sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Sagittarius today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, you will be filled with the urge to do something and impress others. You will be able to take strong and decisive actions and your sense of timing is implacable right now. You will be able to clear your old debts and obligations now. You may help someone close to you by the virtue of your quick thinking. Monthly Sagittarius horoscope → Sagittarius Health & Wellness Horoscope The focus is on your health in this planetary position. You are enthusiastic about keeping yourself fit. You are also inclined towards yoga. You are getting conscious of your desires for a healthy living. Start with one step at a time. Be it food or enjoyment, go for a healthy option. Whether partying or working, do not let your health take a back seat. Sagittarius Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope This is the time to enjoy light side of relationships. You have always been of a serious nature, but you are now over-thinking your relationships. Stop looking for hidden meanings and deeper implications in everything. Instead, go out for light-hearted banter and just enjoy a good time. Do not let pressure of responsibilities and expectations take all the fun out of your relationships. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Sagittarius Career & Money Horoscope Discipline and hard work are your forte. You may be in a disillusioned mood as your career seems to have stalled. However, hard work always pays off. You are on the right track. It is now vital to stick to this path. Do not be tempted by get rich quick schemes because your judgment is likely to be compromised right now.

