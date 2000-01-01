Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
The day is perfect to embark upon a new program of abundance and prosperity. If you have been feeling undecided about a new project to which you have devoted considerable thought, then this is the perfect time to take action. Whatever you decide to do today will ultimately lead to success. The events of today will also help to shift your perspective regarding money and modify your negative ideas.
Sagittarius Health & Wellness Horoscope
There is a chance of a water related accident today. So, if you are going swimming, sailing or surfing, it is prudent to take extra precautions. Otherwise, health will be good and you may be inspired to join a new exercise or yoga class. Someone near to you will inspire you with the goal of higher level of physical fitness.
Sagittarius Love & Relationship Horoscope
The planets line up today to make you feel very romantic and emotional. You have just been paying lip service to the tenets of love recently, but now you are ready to fully commit yourself to the requirements of love. This call to action from your heart comes at a very critical time indeed and if you want to preserve your romantic partnership, you must act on it without delay.
Sagittarius Career & Money Horoscope
Change is indicated in your career, but this is a change that you are going to enjoy. You may get a job offer or be shifted to a new department. A promotion is also on the cards. You will love your new responsibilities and are full of zeal to prove yourself. You are going to impress everyone at work with your working abilities.