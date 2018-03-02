Today's Scorpio Horoscope - Friday, March 2, 2018

Scorpio Daily Horoscope This is the best time to cut out the deadwood in your life. You have been sticking to a position which you no longer enjoy out of a sense of obligation or out of helplessness. You were finding it difficult to get out of this situation, but today you will be able to find the inner courage to take that final step. You will also be helped by some event in this. Monthly Scorpio horoscope → Scorpio Health & Wellness Horoscope You are very rigid and go to the extremes when it comes to your diets and exercises. Time to lower your pace since certain problems may arise due to excess strain to your body. It will be a bit tricky to deal with these but you will be able to, if you do not push your body beyond its capability! Being obsessive is no better than being a lax. Scorpio Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope Though you want to be romantic and may even have planned to share a special time with your partner today, a number of other commitments are likely to pull you away from romance and love. You will simply not have the time to indulge in your romantic gesture. But try to include a short and sweet gesture, even if you cannot manage anything elaborate today. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Scorpio Career & Money Horoscope You deal in jewellery and other precious stones apart from modeling for the same or in a similar profession. You may have to undertake sudden trips overseas for some contest or to crack some business deals. You are bound to succeed, so do not worry and go ahead. You will receive the amount of money which is far more than your expectations.

