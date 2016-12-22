Scorpio Daily Horoscope

You are going to be in an especially easygoing mood today. No issue have the power to disturb you and you tackle every situation with a smile on your face. You may also play the role of an effective mediator in any dispute today. You are going to spread cheer and goodwill and you are also going to be the life and soul of any party that you attend in the evening.

Scorpio Health & Wellness Horoscope

Begin keeping a check on your health on everyday basis. You may not exactly know how you are feeling at this point of time except that you are not in the pink of health! Practice the exercises which are extremely beneficial no matter you how dreading you find them! This is how you will be able to better serve your health.

Scorpio Love & Relationship Horoscope

Celebrations round the corner! For those who are married may cheer up on a personal fulfillment, may be like completing another year of togetherness or may have a new baby born in their family. For those of you who are unmarried seem to get approved of their relationship from the family, who have been strongly opposing against you since long.

Scorpio Career & Money Horoscope

There is an atmosphere of tension at your workplace. It may be due to the heavy losses incurred, for which you are no where responsible. Do not allow yourself to take in this kind of energy. Instead try to motivate all those who are struck by this wave of negative thoughts. You will be able to receive the required wealth from various sources to manage the expenses.

