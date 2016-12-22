Taurus Daily Horoscope

Life may leave you with only two choices and it is equally painful to bear the loss of any one of the two choices. Listening to your heart may help you find a way out! In your free time create a list of goals but prioritize them. Your ambitions have increased in number and so has your desire speeded up to fulfill them as soon as possible.

Taurus Health & Wellness Horoscope

The day will begin with a spurt of internal energy. You may visualize yourself to be calm and serene. This is a great day for any kind of business negotiations as your serenity and stability of mind guide you to achieve what you have been longing for. You may meet your rival today but nobody has the power to leave you agitated.

Taurus Love & Relationship Horoscope

The affairs will be pretty worthwhile today! You will be irresistible for those who will be escorting you for travel today. If any doubt comes to your mind about what you are doing is correct or not then take a moment to re-evaluate your decision. But you are a grown up now so there wonﾒt be many challenges to face as a result of you indulge in pleasures!

Taurus Career & Money Horoscope

The day is particularly favourable for marketing and has the potential to provide serious boost to your business. It is vital to maintain an equitable frame of mind so that you can practice all your marketing strategies. If a conference or such public event for promotion is planned for today, it can be very productive for you. Keep special note of the contacts that you made today as they may turn out to be the key of your future success.

