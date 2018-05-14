Today's Aquarius Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Aquarius sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Aquarius today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope After long, today you will feel relieved. An important news will make your day. Parents may find suitable match for their son/daughter. A pending court case will be settled in your favor. A little effort in the career today will give rich dividends tomorrow. Today life seems to be back on track. Enjoy this period with your family. Monthly Aquarius horoscope → Aquarius Health & Wellness Horoscope While physical health continues to be quite good, your mental stress has been mounting lately and you urgently need to look for a solution. Certain dynamics in the career front must be changed. Otherwise, the accumulated stress may have a drastic impact on your health. You can try some relaxation techniques and exercise. A detoxification diet can also work wonders. Aquarius Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope It is necessary to evaluate your relationship and establish some healthy boundaries today. You are likely to realize that though you are giving more than you can; your partner is not satisfied and goes on demanding more. Putting a limit on these demands will actually strengthen your relationship and help you enjoy it in a way that will turn out to be the best for both you and your partner. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Aquarius Career & Money Horoscope You are likely to face some major expenses today, but they will all be because you want to spend and not because you are forced to do it. You have been saving for a rainy day and that is a prudent move, but today is the day to indulge your extravagant side without worrying and buy a nice treat for yourself or a person close to you.

