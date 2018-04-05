Today's Aquarius Horoscope - Thursday, April 5, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Aquarius sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Aquarius today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Your indecision and dithering has created needless chaos and all these issues are now likely to come to a head. Family matters and those concerning real estate come to a head now and you will receive correspondences regarding these issues. Old and unresolved businesses will now demand your attention and you cannot move forward till you close these old chapters. Monthly Aquarius horoscope → Aquarius Health & Wellness Horoscope Respiratory trouble may affect you today. People who have asthma are in an especially vulnerable condition and should avoid all allergens like dust and pollen. You may also catch a cold which can develop complications if not treated at once. Take adequate protection against the weather. If you have been suffering physically for the past few days, the diagnosis may be successfully made today. Aquarius Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope The planets are lining up to give you a stormy time, but that is not actually a bad thing. You have fallen into a romantic rut in recent days with both of you taking each other for granted. Passions will run high and if you can put aside petty issues, this may turn out to be one of your most memorable interludes. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Aquarius Career & Money Horoscope It seems to be a bit controversial day for you! You may mumble or blurt out something about others which will be percolated down to them and may ruin your professional life. Also there is a chance that you may reveal any of your secret which is being linked to some one elseﾒs secret. So do not mingle much with the people around you.

