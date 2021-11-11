Today's Cancer Horoscope - Thursday, November 11, 2021

Cancer Daily Horoscope
Today you may get emotional over certain issues which demand you to be practical. Distinguish between what you desire and what is good for you with an objective approach! Emotions may be stirred inside you which may give you the required impetus to cross certain lines. Inform everyone about it before taking this step!
Cancer Health & Wellness Horoscope
You have been burning the candle at both ends and this will now begin to take its inevitable toll on your health. You may begin to suffer from insomnia. You need to realize that sleep is as important as balanced diet and proper exercise for your health. The lack of proper rest will make you feel sluggish and tired throughout the day.
Cancer Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope
Today you want to socialize but you may be drawn towards some one matching your taste and preferences. You will enjoy yourself immensely with this new romantic encounter. However you may find it to be worthless after sometime and you may walk away as a free woman! In the single hood, think of better ways of loving your partner.
Cancer Career & Money Horoscope
This is the day to bring a change in your professional and money life! So if you have any such plans, just let yourself be free. You will find it easy to approach the top managers and to communicate to them effectively your notions. This is the best chance to maximize your income from your employer.