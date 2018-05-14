Today's Capricorn Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Capricorn sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Capricorn today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today things are happening quickly and you need to have the ability to accommodate the unexpected. You will be pulled in various directions, but your positivity will become your strength. You will come out with original and fresh plans which will prove worthwhile in the long run. Include your loved ones in your plan. You will meet an important person today. Monthly Capricorn horoscope → Capricorn Health & Wellness Horoscope Your physical health continues to be good, but the same cannot be said of your mental condition. You have bitten off more than you can chew in the career front and your mental stress is mounting as a result. You need to remedy this situation urgently. Reduce your workload and go for some relaxation exercise. A detoxification diet can also be of great help. Capricorn Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope There may be some changes cropping up in the mind of your partner. He may want to adopt an adventurous approach to life and this will involve several experiments to attain his desired goal. You may even need to change your food habits or residence. Just be careful of controlling your laughter over anything new your partner tries to do! Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Capricorn Career & Money Horoscope For those working in the public sector, this day brings major chances of success and promotion. If you have applied for a job in the public sector, you are likely to get some positive news today. This is also a good time to look for a different job, mostly in an administrative line, if you are not satisfied with the prospects in your current job.

