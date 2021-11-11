Today's Capricorn Horoscope - Thursday, November 11, 2021

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Capricorn sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Capricorn today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope The day is perfect for new beginnings and fresh starts. You will be able to get rid of whatever was holding you back. New opportunities will come your way to shape and change your life, but you need to grasp this opportunity while there is still time. Quick and decisive action can turn the tide for you in a significant way. Capricorn horoscope for November → Capricorn Health & Wellness Horoscope The time is right to honour your intuition. You have been denying what your mind has been telling you for the last few days for the fear of being overwhelmed, but if you open your mind, you will see that it is not impossible. You always knew the right thing to do. Now, you will find it within yourself to actually do it and see all your inner tension resolved as you take the first decisive step. Capricorn Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope You are going to be very busy with your social commitments today. Parties, get-togethers and family occasions are likely to take up most of your time and you are going to enjoy the social wind. You will easily take up the attention of people as you sparkle at all the gatherings. You are going to resurrect some old connection through these meetings which will be beneficial for you. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Capricorn Career & Money Horoscope In this fast paced technology, you might realize today that your skills are not welcomed in a meeting. It is better to think fast and hence start learning a new skill that might help you to remain at par with your competitors. You may find yourself in a planning and self realization mode today. Seek help from your seniors.

