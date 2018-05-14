Today's Gemini Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Gemini sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Gemini today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Your mood is both playful and dramatic today and you are going to be attracted to all things beautiful. This may lead to some unplanned and unnecessary expenditure. All your pursuits today will have an aesthetic touch. You may also go for some beauty treatment. You are going to be in a jovial mood all day and this will create conviviality in your workplace as well. Monthly Gemini horoscope → Gemini Health & Wellness Horoscope Go for spiritual contemplation and exercises to free yourself of the worries and mental pressure which have been a great cause of your suffering. Undertaking it may change your outlook towards life even! Enroll in fitness packages and you will find it pretty effective as well as convenient to undertake few harmonious exercises. Gemini Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope You have become too used to dealing with your problems by yourself, but you will find that sharing them with your partner can be very helpful. He or she is going to be supportive and can even offer you practical help. If the problem concerns any issue in your relationship, then broach the subject in a public place where your partner is less likely to react emotionally to it. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Gemini Career & Money Horoscope A business trip is shown on the cards in the later half of the day. It will be a great opportunity for intellectual stimulation. If you feel too much burdened take an off in the first half of the day and prepare yourself about how you are going to present yourself in front of everyone.

To unfold what lies further ahead, take a look at your Gemini weekly and Gemini monthly horoscope. To read Gemini horoscope in Hindi, see Mithun rashifal today.

Gemini daily horoscope highlighting your day in general, love & romantic magnetism, career & wealth potentials, health and wellness for Gemini today etc...

Horoscope for other zodiac signs

Back to horoscope main page →