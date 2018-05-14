Today's Leo Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Leo Daily Horoscope
The day seems to be a bit demanding from you. You cannot afford to leave anything on chance or rely on anyone else except yourself for even the trivial work. However the day will end with some great news, hopefully rewarding you with all the efforts that you have been putting all through!
Leo Health & Wellness Horoscope
You are likely to be at the peak of your health today. The day is especially favourable for athletes and those taking part in competitive sports and you are likely to be met with a high degree of success. In addition, you will also feel an amazing surge of energy and your mind will also be fresh and alert.
Leo Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope
The day is suitable for second chances. People who have not behaved well towards you will approach you today. This is the best time to repair your friendships and love interest. It is a good day to forgive and forget and to extend the olive branch. On the other hand, you too may approach someone with whom you have a history and attempt to make a fresh start.
Leo Career & Money Horoscope
The day may turn out to be a hectic one for you as your presence may be demanded in different directions. However try to devote maximum time for your personal development. Try looking for some guidance online by enrolling for online test series or certifications. Save more than you spend today!