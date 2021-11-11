Today's Leo Horoscope - Thursday, November 11, 2021

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Leo sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Leo today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Your mood is both playful and dramatic today and you are going to be attracted to all things beautiful. This may lead to some unplanned and unnecessary expenditure. All your pursuits today will have an aesthetic touch. You may also go for some beauty treatment. You are going to be in a jovial mood all day and this will create conviviality in your workplace as well. Leo horoscope for November → Leo Health & Wellness Horoscope The secret of looking young does not lie in the knife of any surgeon but in good and sensible diet. Your looks have been becoming a major issue with you lately, but the remedies are simple. Stay away from junk food; eat plenty of fruits and veggies and drink plain water. You should stop experimenting with different health products as this may be dangerous. Leo Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope Complications are going to arise in your romantic relationship today. A younger sibling of you or your partner may play a crucial role in this. This does not mean that you are going to learn something bad about your partner. Rather, you are going to come to know of a facet of his / her personality that you were previously unaware of and this can add to the layers of your relationship. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Leo Career & Money Horoscope If you have applied for a job, check with the company. You may receive some good news regarding your job. A promotion or an increment is on the cards today. It is an auspicious day for any kind of investment. If you have been planning for buying a property like house, day is favorable for you and you may cut a good deal.

