Today's Libra Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Libra sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Libra today.

Libra Daily Horoscope You are feeling rather disorganized and chaotic today. Your thoughts tend to flow in a number of directions today. The result is that you will not be able to wrap up any project today. You need to focus. Try some mental exercise and do not consult with other people as contradictory advice would tend to confuse you even further. Monthly Libra horoscope → Libra Health & Wellness Horoscope While your physical health is good, your emotions are now at a fragile state. Any stress or emotional turmoil will take its toll on you. You are also feeling overly sensitive. Accumulated stress may even begin to affect your health if you do not take timely steps to prevent it. Avoid any dramatic situation and controversies, especially those that are close to your heart. Libra Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope You need to realize that boundaries are the sign of a healthy relationship. Do not encroach into the personal space of your partner and then try to justify it in the name of love. It is also necessary to ensure that you are not letting your partner dominate you because this can lead to serious complications in the future. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Libra Career & Money Horoscope A number of situations may arise at work today where you will be forced to choose between going with the flow and doing the right thing. Pay extra attention to your work ethics today. Refusing to go with the crowd may cause some tension with your colleagues, but you are sure to win the recognition of your bosses and this will have a positive impact on your career in the long run.

