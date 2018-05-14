Today's Sagittarius Horoscope - Monday, May 14, 2018

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Sagittarius sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Sagittarius today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Your every thought and attention is now centred on your career. Actually, you are devoting too much time and attention to it because you are apprehensive. Instead, you need to lighten up a little but you will still be able to achieve what you want. It is vital to pay attention to your family now to balance your work-holism. Monthly Sagittarius horoscope → Sagittarius Health & Wellness Horoscope You are vulnerable to infections now. so, it is vital that you should use separate items of hygiene like soap, bath towels etc. Even using a common comb can end up in infection. You can take vitamin supplements to improve your immunity and health. Be sure to maintain high level of hygiene in your house in order to reduce the chance of infections. Sagittarius Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope Complications are going to arise in your romantic relationship today. A younger sibling of you or your partner may play a crucial role in this. This does not mean that you are going to learn something bad about your partner. Rather, you are going to come to know of a facet of his / her personality that you were previously unaware of and this can add to the layers of your relationship. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Sagittarius Career & Money Horoscope While your finances are showing steady growth and are likely to improve further today, you may feel that circumstances beyond your control is affecting your productivity and your ability to work. But your fears are groundless. Even your superiors will understand and sympathise with your condition and you are likely to receive a lot of support at work. Colleagues are also going to be helpful.

To unfold what lies further ahead, take a look at your Sagittarius weekly and Sagittarius monthly horoscope. To read Sagittarius horoscope in Hindi, see Dhanu rashifal today.

Sagittarius daily horoscope highlighting your day in general, love & romantic magnetism, career & wealth potentials, health and wellness for Sagittarius today etc...

Horoscope for other zodiac signs

Back to horoscope main page →