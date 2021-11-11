Today's Sagittarius Horoscope - Thursday, November 11, 2021

Know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under Sagittarius sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets on Sagittarius today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope You are going to be in an especially easygoing mood today. No issue have the power to disturb you and you tackle every situation with a smile on your face. You may also play the role of an effective mediator in any dispute today. You are going to spread cheer and goodwill and you are also going to be the life and soul of any party that you attend in the evening. Sagittarius horoscope for November → Sagittarius Health & Wellness Horoscope Health is likely to be fairly steady today and the minor problems which you had been experiencing in the last few days will be gone. However, it is necessary to guard against minor ailments which may develop today. If you ignore them, they can grow into serious proportions. On the other hand, timely intervention can easily take care of these minor problems. Sagittarius Daily Love & Relationship Horoscope You seem to have enough of relationships and are bored of the short and quiver affairs. Time to go for hibernation in your private zone where no body can peep into! If you cannot break apart from a troubling relationship then at least take a short break from it after informing andﾠﾠconvincing your partner about it. Understand compatibility with love horoscope. Check love percentage using love calculator. Sagittarius Career & Money Horoscope You have been performing exceptionally well at the office and you are likely to enjoy praise and attention of your boss today. You may be in line for an important promotion. However, envy and jealousy of your colleagues may affect your mood. Your toughest challenge will be to respond in an equitable manner and not let this negativity affect your mind, body or work.

